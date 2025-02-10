Catholic World News

Papal encouragement to confraternities: be ‘crazy with love,’ in heartful prayer

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the organizers of the 2nd International Congress of Confraternities and Popular Piety on February 9, two months after the congress’s conclusion.

The Pope recalled that in a message last year, “I asked you to be witnesses to an overflowing love, to the point of seeming ‘crazy,’ crazy with love.”

“How much good it would do us, at the conclusion of this event, if the first of these echoes were to be heard above all within the family,” the Pope continued. “As if it could be heard like the deafening silence of a prayer that brings us to tears, because it comes from the heart.”

