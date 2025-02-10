Catholic World News

President Trump issues executive order ‘eradicating anti-Christian bias’

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has issued an executive order entitled “eradicating anti-Christian bias.”

“The previous Administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses,” he wrote, contrasting the zealous prosecution of peaceful pro-life protestors with the muted response to attacks on hundreds of Catholic churches.

“My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians,” he continued, as he created a Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias in order to “ensure that any unlawful and improper conduct, policies, or practices that target Christians are identified, terminated, and rectified.”

