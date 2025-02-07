Catholic World News

Another Nigerian priest kidnapped

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Cornellus Manzak Damulak, a priest studying at Veritas University in Abuja, was taken from his home on February 6 by kidnappers.

The Diocese of Shendam, to which Father Damulak belongs, issued a call for prayers for his safety and his release.

