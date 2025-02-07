Catholic World News

Pope lauds nuns who fight human trafficking

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 7 with members of Talitha Kum, an international network of women religious dedicated to the fight against human trafficking. The meeting took place on the World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking.

“We must not tolerate the shameful exploitation of so many of our sisters and brothers,” the Pope said. “Trafficking in human bodies, the sexual exploitation even of small children and forced labor are a disgrace and a very serious violation of fundamental human rights.”

