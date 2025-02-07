Catholic World News

Mass attendance returns to pre-lockdown levels

February 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Mass attendance in the US has finally returned to the levels that prevailed before the Covid lockdown, according to surveys by Georgetown’s Center for the Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA).

Just under one-fourth of all American Catholics are typically at Mass on Sundays in 2025, CARA reports. That figure nearly matches the pre-lockdown number: 24.4

During and immediately after the lockdown, from 2020 to 2023, weekly Mass attendance had sunk to 15% of the Catholic population.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!