NC court upholds lifting of statute of limitations for abuse cases

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a state law that lifted the statute of limitations on sex abuse lawsuits for a two-year period. A public school district (Gaston County Schools) had argued that the lifting of the statute of limitations violated the state’s constitution.

In related cases, the court ruled that the Diocese of Charlotte and Glenmary Home Missioners could be held liable for the actions of individuals under their supervision, but that the lifting of the statute of limitations does not allow for the relitigation of cases in which victims have already agreed to settlements.

