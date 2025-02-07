Catholic World News

Philippine bishops decry Chinese aggression, warn against appeasement

February 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on CBCP

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint pastoral exhortation, six Philippine bishops decried the “aggressive incursions of the Chinese into our maritime zones” in the West Philippine Sea.

“The widespread destruction of coral reefs, marine sanctuaries and the habitat of fish and sea-dwelling animals has wrought havoc on the lives of our fisherfolk,” the bishops said. “A policy of appeasing the Chinese aggressors is worsening the situation of our poor fisher folk.”

The bishops concluded:

All legal means must be exhausted so that what nature has so bountifully bestowed on us may be ours and may feed generations of Filipinos yet to be born, and if present diplomatic endeavors do not suffice, then it is permissible—morally necessary even—to have recourse to the friendship of allies who can help us defend what is ours!

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!