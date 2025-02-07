Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman deplores human trafficking, calls on lawmakers to bolster survivor services

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration deplored human trafficking and called on lawmakers to “bolster existing protections and expand services for survivors, including those made possible by the landmark Trafficking Victims Protection Act.”

“Unfortunately, many of the proposals currently being discussed would weaken or eliminate decades of bipartisan progress on this issue,” said Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso. “We must reject policies that lead to expanded opportunities for bad actors to prey on the vulnerable, whether within or beyond our country’s borders.”

The International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking takes place on February 8, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita.

