The story behind the pro-life pardons

February 06, 2025

Continue to this story on Crisis

CWN Editor's Note: Writing for Crisis, Monica Miller provides the background on the pro-life activists who were pardoned by President Trump after having been jailed for violation of the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinics) Act.

Contrary to the impression conveyed by unsympathetic media outlets and Biden-administration prosecutors, these activists were committed to non-violence—and in fact sometimes the victims of violence perpetrated by abortion advocates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

