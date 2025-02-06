Catholic World News

Vance cites Church fathers in speech on religious liberty

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President J. D. Vance argued that the theologians of the early Church established the central importance of religious liberty, which remains “the bedrock of civil society in the United States of American and across the world.”

“This is the legacy that has guided America’s political principles from the Founding to this very day, “ Vance said in an address to the International Religious Freedom Summit.

Turning to practical applications of those principles, the vice president stressed the importance of being able to “look at the catastrophes, like the plight of Iraq’s Christians over the past three decades, and possess the moral clarity to act when something has gone wrong.”

