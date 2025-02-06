Catholic World News

Be messengers of hope, Pope urges in Mission Day message

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for World Mission Day, Pope Francis writes: “Let us not forget that prayer is the primary missionary activity and at the same time ‘the first strength of hope.’”

The 99th annual World Mission Day will be celebrated on October 19. The Pope’s message for the occasion was released by the Vatican on February 6.

In his message the Pope reflected on the link between this year’s theme for World Mission Day—“Missionaries of Hope Among All Peoples”—and the Jubilee Year of Hope. He observed that all Christians have a “fundamental vocation to be, in the footsteps of Christ, messengers and builders of hope.”

