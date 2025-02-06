Catholic World News

Vatican approves statutes for Regnum Christi

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has given final approval to the statutes of Regnum Christi, the lay movement affiliated with the Legionaries of Christ.

The statutes of Regnum Christi were revised after the Legionaries of Christ were shaken by the scandal surrounding the movement’s founder, the late Marcial Maciel. The new statutes had been approved in 2019 for a 5-year trial period, and have now been finalized without further amendment.

The Vatican approval for Regnum Christi comes just weeks after the suppression of another movement, the Peru-based Sodality of Christian Life (SCV). The Vatican ruled that the SCV did not have a valid founding charism, because of the scandal surrounding that group’s founder.

