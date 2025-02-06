Catholic World News

Nicene Creed, mutual love are bases for ecumenism, Pope tells Orthodox clerics

February 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting of February 6 with a group of clerics from the Oriental Orthodox churches, Pope Francis emphasized the value of the Nicene Creed as an “exemplary and unparalleled” expression of common Christian faith.

The Pope told the Orthodox priests—who were in Rome for a seminar sponsored by the Dicastery for Christian Unity—that ecumenical progress relies on charity. “The proclamation of our common faith requires before all else that we love one another,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!