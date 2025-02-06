Catholic World News

Moscow Patriarch pushes for canonization of general whose troops massacred Polish civilians

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow is working for a springtime canonization of Aleksandr Vasilyevich Suvorov, Count Rimniksky (1729-1800) by the Russian Orthodox Church, according to AsiaNews.

“In 1794 he was recalled to crush the nationalist-revolutionary movement in Poland—which he did with ruthless efficiency,” Encyclopaedia Britannica recounts. “The slaughter involved in his storming of the Warsaw suburb of Praga (which he justified as shortening the war and saving lives) shocked Western opinion, but it earned him a reward of 7,000 serfs and the promotion to field marshal he had long coveted.”

A Wikpedia article estimates the number of civilians slaughtered in the massacre at 12,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

