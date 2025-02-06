Catholic World News

Papal condolences follow school shooting in Sweden

February 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has written a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name following a school shooting that left 11 dead in Örebro, Sweden.

The Pope “offers prayers for the repose of the souls of those who have died,” and “consolation of their grieving families and friends, and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

“Violence and shootings only seem to increase and increase,” Cardinal Anders Arborelius, OCD, of Stockholm said in a separate statement. “We ask for God’s help so that goodness and harmony may prevail in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!