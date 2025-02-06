Catholic World News

Vatican meeting brings together Israeli, Palestinian youth

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Scholas Occurrentes, the educational foundation founded in Buenos Aires by the future Pope Francis, organized a three-day interreligious gathering at the Vatican for Israeli, Palestinian, and American youth.

On February 5, at the gathering’s conclusion, they met with Pope Francis.

“I am not a Christian, yet I still felt the holiness and greatness of the place,” said Maysan Madi, a Palestinian Arab. “Pope Francis’s words were incredibly powerful. I think everyone present, regardless of their background or beliefs, felt the same way.”

