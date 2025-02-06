Catholic World News

New cardinal pleaded with Pope to work to repatriate kidnapped Ukrainian children

February 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a charity event in Australia, Cardinal Mykola Bychok, CSSR, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishop of Melbourne, recounted that he pleaded with Pope Francis to do all he can to work for the release of Ukrainian children who have been abducted and taken to Russia.

The prelate said, “People often ask me, what was said between me and Pope Francis as I was kneeling before him at the consistory” for the creation of cardinals in December. “I said, ‘Holy Father, please do all that you can, using all the resources of the Holy See to save Ukrainian children who have been stolen by the Russian aggressor and to see them returned to their homeland and families.”

In 2023, the Pontiff named Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference, as his special envoy for fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine. The Pope has entrusted Cardinal Zuppi with the task of negotiating for the release of abducted Ukrainian children.

