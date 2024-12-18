Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on Mary’s Visitation

February 05, 2025

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on “Jesus Christ our Hope,” with a focus on Christ’s infancy, Pope Francis reflected on the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary during his February 5 general audience.

“The Virgin Mary’s faith in God’s word bore immediate fruit in charity as she set out to assist her elderly kinswoman Elizabeth,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “At their meeting, Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, exclaimed of Mary: “Blessed is she who believed that the Lord’s promise to her would be fulfilled” (cf. Lk 1:45).”

The summary continued:

Mary responds with a hymn—the Magnificat—praising God’s mercy, which endures “from generation to generation”, and his fidelity to the promise of salvation which he made “to Abraham and his descendents forever” (vv. 50, 55). From Mary, may we learn to trust unfailingly in God’s word, in the redemption won for us by Jesus, and in the ultimate fulfilment of his saving plan at the end of time.

