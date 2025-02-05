Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic bishops call on President Trump to continue US assistance

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In interviews with the National Catholic Reporter, two Ukrainian Latin-rite bishops called on US President Donald Trump to continue to assist their nation.

“We’re happy President Trump insists he’s fighting for Christian values, including the defense of unborn children and families based on men and women—and we deeply hope he’ll continue standing in our defense,” said Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia. “But there’ve been real fears about policy changes, given what he’s said in the past.”

Referring to President Trump, Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, OFM, of Odessa-Simferopol added:

Since he’s untypical and unpredictable, it’s been feared he may do something no one expects. But if God has allowed such a person to obtain power, he must have some plan for him. Though we’re prepared for uncertainties, we also hope he’ll remain firm in telling black from white—that Ukraine is the victim, and Putin the aggressor and criminal.

