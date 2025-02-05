Catholic World News

Courts halted New Jersey’s investigation of state’s dioceses

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2023 ruling that was sealed at the Diocese of Camden’s request, a New Jersey judge ruled that the state did not have the authority to empanel a grand jury to investigate the sexual abuse of minors in the state’s dioceses.

Judge Peter Warshaw, a superior court judge, ruled that the state’s authority to empanel special grand juries extended to public officials and agencies, but not to private institutions. In 2024, a state appellate court upheld the ruling, which has been appealed to to state supreme court. The appellate court ruling was not sealed.

In 2018, Gurbir Grewal, then the state’s attorney general, announced an investigation into historic sexual abuse in the state’s dioceses. The investigation was expected to lead to a special grand jury and a subsequent report, similar to Pennsylvania’s landmark state grand jury report.

