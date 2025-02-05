Catholic World News

Timor-Leste’s leader recalls papal visit, lauds Document on Human Fraternity

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News, President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste recalled the Pope’s 2024 apostolic journey there (map) and praised the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (Egypt) in 2019.

Ramos-Horta, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, said that the papal visit “consolidated the faith of the people, made people feel very proud of being Christian, being Catholic, being Timorese, and made them more attentive to the message of the Pope and the Church. Human fraternity, looking after each other, looking after the children.”

At Ramos-Horta’s initiative, Timor-Leste became the first nation to adopt the Document on Human Fraternity. This year, he was among the winners of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, awarded in the United Arab Emirates, the nation in which the Document on Human Fraternity was signed.

