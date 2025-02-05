Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis has chosen “Blessed are those who have not lost hope” (Sirach 14:2) as the theme of this year’s World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly.

The Pope instituted the commemoration in 2021. It takes place on the fourth Sunday in July, near the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Jesus.

