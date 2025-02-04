Catholic World News

Archbishop Broglio praises Trump move to end funding for abortion-related travel

February 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Military Archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who heads the Archdiocese of Military Services, has welcomed the decision by President Trump to end government funding for travel for service members seeking abortions.

“I am grateful for the president’s decision,” said Archbishop Broglio—who is also president of the US bishops’ conference. He voiced his hope that “the authorization for abortion in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs will also be cancelled soon.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

