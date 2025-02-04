Catholic World News

Syrian archbishop warns of threats against Christians, torture

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Mourad, the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Homs, warned of violence currently taking place in Syria, nearly two months after the political transition in which the militant Islamist Abu Mohammad al-Jolani displaced Bashar al-Assad.

Archbishop Mourad, a former ISIS hostage, told the Fides news agency about “several cases of young Christians being threatened and tortured in the streets in front of everyone, in order to instill fear and force them to renounce their faith and become Muslims.”

“The dominant media coverage ... fails to mention the widespread violence and fear that once again overshadows the days of a large part of the Syrian population,” Fides reported. In recent weeks, “people have disappeared, prisons are filling up, and we do not know who is still alive and who is dead,” according to Archbishop Mourad.

