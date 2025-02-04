Catholic World News

Arson at 17th-century Milan church

February 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Fire was set to the door of the Church of St. Martin in Greco, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy.

The present church was built in the 17th century, though the parish dates to the 13th century. Apart from the door, the church was not damaged.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!