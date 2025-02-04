Catholic World News

Italian Holocaust survivor meets with Pontiff

February 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Italian Sen. Liliana Segre, a Holocaust survivor, in a February 3 audience.

Segre was attending the Vatican’s International Summit on Children’s Rights, at which Pope Francis spoke. Referring to the children to whom she speaks today, Segre said, “I ask them not to look the other way, to make a choice, to understand what it means to accept without reacting, that someone is chased away, deported and killed just for the guilt of being born.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!