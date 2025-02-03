Catholic World News

Pope decries neglect, mistreatment of children

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on February 3 to participants in a Vatican conference on children’s rights, Pope Francis lamented: “Increasingly, those who have their whole life ahead of them are unable to approach it with optimism and confidence.” He said:

Even today, too often the lives of millions of children are marked by poverty, war, lack of schooling, injustice and exploitation. Children and adolescents in poorer countries, or those torn apart by tragic conflicts, are forced to endure terrible trials.

Condemning the “pathological indifference of developed countries” to the suffering of children in the undeveloped world, the Pontiff insisted that “we do not want this to become the new normal.”

The Pope said that 150 million children in the world today “have no legal existence.” In this category he counted “the ‘undocumented’ children are the border of the United States.”

