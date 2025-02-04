Catholic World News

There is no greater work than evangelization, Pope tells Scandinavian pilgrims

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in a pilgrimage organized by the Scandinavian Episcopal Conference and encouraged them to grow in faith, hope, and love in the daily pilgrimage of discipleship. In doing so, the Pope encouraged the pilgrims to evangelize.

“There can be no greater ‘work’ than transmitting the saving message of the Gospel to others, and we are called to do this especially for those on the margins,” the Pope said on February 3.

“Moreover, this task is entrusted to each of you, whatever your age, state in life or abilities,” the Pope continued. “Even those of you who are elderly, sick or struggling in some way have a noble vocation to bear witness to the compassionate and tender love of the Father.”

