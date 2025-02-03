Catholic World News

NFL football team coached New Orleans archdiocese on abuse coverage

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans received extensive public-relations help from the local professional football team, the New Orleans Saints, in handling the sex-abuse scandal.

The Associated Press has obtained email correspondence showing that the Saints coached archdiocesan officials on responding to media questions, sought information from local prosecutors, and made recommendations on which priests should be identified as credibly accused abusers.

Greg Bensel, the chief public-relations official for the Saints, volunteered to help the archdiocese, with strong approval from the team’s owner, Gayle Benson, who is a major donor to the archdiocese.

