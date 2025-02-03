Catholic World News

Taiwanese leader protests exclusion in message to Pope

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te has protested the exclusion of his country from world organizations in a letter to Pope Francis.

The Holy See is one of the few world bodies that still maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China, which denies the independence of Taiwan, has pressured international bodies to exclude the island nation. Taiwan’s leaders have worked carefully to reinforce ties with the Vatican, leery of the Holy See’s efforts to improve its relations with Beijing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

