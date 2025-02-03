Catholic World News

Top investigator confirms suppression of Peruvian lay movement, SCV

February 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu, the Spanish priest who led the investigation of the Sodality for Christian Life (SCV), officially announced the suppression of that movement during a Mass in Lima, Peru, on February 2.

The leaders of the SCV also issued a final statement acknowledging the decision by Pope Francis to dissolve the movement, which had been founded in 1971 by the Peruvian layman Luis Figari. Msgr. Bertomeu said that the decision had been made because the Vatican found that the movement did not have an appropriate founding charism.

Reports that the SCV would be suppressed had circulated in mid-January, with the Vatican confirming the reports, but without any official announcement of the move.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon3 February
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr; St. Ansgar, Bishop

Image for Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr; St. Ansgar, Bishop

Today is Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time. The Universal Calendar offers two saints, Blaise and Ansgar, for separate celebration as Optional Memorial. St. Blaise (or Blase) (d. 320) enjoyed widespread veneration in the Eastern and Western Churches due to many cures attributed to him.…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: