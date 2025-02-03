Catholic World News

Pope stumbles as walker breaks at audience

February 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis stumbled, but did not fall, when the walker he was using broke as he entered the Paul VI auditorium for a public audience on Saturday.

Aides quickly helped the Pontiff regain his balance. He conducted the audience seated in a chair.

The Pope, who regularly uses a wheelchair or a walker, has suffered two falls in recent months—neither causing serious injury.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!