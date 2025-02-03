Catholic World News

Pope stumbles as walker breaks at audience

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis stumbled, but did not fall, when the walker he was using broke as he entered the Paul VI auditorium for a public audience on Saturday.

Aides quickly helped the Pontiff regain his balance. He conducted the audience seated in a chair.

The Pope, who regularly uses a wheelchair or a walker, has suffered two falls in recent months—neither causing serious injury.

