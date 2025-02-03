Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes President Trump’s executive order on parental choice in education

February 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order on parental choice in education.

Bishop David O’Connell, CM, of Trenton said that the executive order “takes meaningful steps to expand educational freedom for families across the country. This order rightly recognizes that parents are the primary educators of their children.”

Bishop O’Connell also lauded the order’s “emphasis on ensuring that Native American families and military families enjoy the benefits of parental choice. Importantly, this order affirms families who seek to choose faith-based educational options.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon3 February
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr; St. Ansgar, Bishop

Image for Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr; St. Ansgar, Bishop

Today is Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time. The Universal Calendar offers two saints, Blaise and Ansgar, for separate celebration as Optional Memorial. St. Blaise (or Blase) (d. 320) enjoyed widespread veneration in the Eastern and Western Churches due to many cures attributed to him.…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: