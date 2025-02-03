Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes President Trump’s executive order on parental choice in education

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order on parental choice in education.

Bishop David O’Connell, CM, of Trenton said that the executive order “takes meaningful steps to expand educational freedom for families across the country. This order rightly recognizes that parents are the primary educators of their children.”

Bishop O’Connell also lauded the order’s “emphasis on ensuring that Native American families and military families enjoy the benefits of parental choice. Importantly, this order affirms families who seek to choose faith-based educational options.”

