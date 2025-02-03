Catholic World News

Shaolin monks meet with Pontiff

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Buddhist monks from Shaolin Monastery in China on February 1.

The monastery, part of a UNESCO world heritage site, is a center of Zen Buddhism. The meeting followed an interreligious event on meditation hosted by the monks and attended by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, with whom the Pope signed the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019.

