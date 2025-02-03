Catholic World News

Yes to children, no to war: papal comments after Angelus address

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 2 Angelus address, Pope Francis encouraged pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to say “yes” to children and “no” to war. He also requested prayers for a Vatican summit on children’s rights.

Recalling Italy’s Day for Life and the 50th anniversary of the Italian Movement for Life, the Pope said, “I join with the Italian bishops in expressing gratitude to the many families who eagerly welcome the gift of life and in encouraging young couples not to be afraid of bringing children into the world.”

“And with regard to the primary value of human life, I reiterate a ‘no’ to war, which destroys; it destroys everything, it destroys life and induces us to disregard it,” the Pope continued. He then appealed to Christian leaders “to do their utmost in the negotiations to bring all the ongoing conflicts to an end,” and requested prayers for peace in seven war-torn areas.

