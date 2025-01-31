Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese ousts Food Bank directors in finance dispute

January 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on WVUE

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans has dismissed several board members of the Second Harvest Food Bank, as well as the institution’s top executive, after the charitable organization refused to help pay for sex-abuse settlements against the archdiocese.

The archdiocese had asked the Food Bank to contribute $16 million toward settlement costs. The ousted leaders resisted, saying that the funds contributed to the Food Bank had been pledged to the specific purpose of feeding the hungry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!