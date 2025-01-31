Catholic World News

Annulment reforms designed to speed process, not undermine marriage bond, Pope says

January 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 30 address to members of the tribunal of the Roman Rota, which is opening its judicial year, Pope Francis spoke about his efforts to streamline the annulment process.

The Roman Rota is the Vatican’s top appeals court handling marriage cases, and the Pontiff praised its officials for applying his directives “with competence and diligence, and for the benefit of all the faithful.”

Pope Francis emphasized that the reforms he had instituted—in two moto proprios, Mitis Iudex Dominus Iesus and Mitis et Misericors Iesus—were not intended to make annulments more common, but simply to speed the judicial process involved. He said that his goal was to ensure “the speed of processes, as well as the simplicity due them, lest the clouds of doubt overshadow the hearts of the faithful.”

