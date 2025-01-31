Catholic World News

Missionary pleads for international action in DR Congo

January 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in the January 30 edition of the Vatican newspaper, a missionary urged the international community to come to the aid of the civilians in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map).

Rwanda-backed rebels of the March 23 (M23) Movement, having stormed Goma (the capital of North Kivu province), are now advancing on Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu.

Brother Adolphe Mulengezi, a Consolata missionary with relatives in both cities, told the Vatican newspaper that “the population is locked in their homes, they are afraid to go out ... The victims are the weakest, mothers and children, who cannot get food or medicine.”

“It is an inhuman condition, we need rapid support, if we continue like this people will die locked in their homes,” added the missionary, currently a student in Rome, as he called on the international community to act.

