Pakistan’s blasphemy law has become ‘a trap and a business,’ attorneys warn

January 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Catholic and Muslim attorneys in Pakistan said that the nation’s blasphemy law, which has led to mob violence against Christians, has become “a trap and a business.”

The attorneys said that they have observed “a cluster of similar cases in recent months: young people, regardless of their religion, are tricked and then accused of blasphemy online, leading to arrest, detention and formal accusation of blasphemy, which in Pakistan can also mean life imprisonment or the death penalty,” the Fides news agency reported.

