USCCB committee chairman pays tribute to Catholic schools

January 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David O’Connell, CM, of Trenton, the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, paid tribute to Catholic schools and educators in a statement for National Catholic Schools Week.

“Our schools focus not only on academic excellence but also on the spiritual, moral, and intellectual growth of students, with the goal of not only the flourishing of each individual, but also their ultimate salvation,” he wrote.

The prelate also thanked Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) for introducing congressional resolutions in honor of the week.

