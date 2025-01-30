Catholic World News

German bishops split on immigration legislation

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The German Catholic bishops’ conference has stepped away from a strong statement of opposition to a proposal that would tighten the country’s immigration policies.

The bishops’ conference had issued a statement on January 28 blasting the legislation. But a spokesman later said that most bishops had chosen not to take a public stand on the controversial issue, which has brought together mainstream political parties, the Christian Democratic Union and the Free Democrats, with the more conservative Alternative for Germany.

After the release of the January 28 statement, Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensberg had broken with the conferences, saying: “The current position statement against the [proposed legislation] does not speak in my name.”

