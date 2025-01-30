Catholic World News

No complaints against pregnancy-help centers in Massachusetts

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Despite an aggressive campaign by the government of Massachusetts against pregnancy-help centers, not a single complaint against the centers has been recorded, a LifeSiteNews investigation has found.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey launched a campaign against the pro-lifer centers last year, spending over $1 million on an advertising campaign that charged the centers with deceptive practices and encouraged civilians to report any misleading information given by the centers.

Responding to a public-records request from LifeSiteNews, the state’s attorney general revealed that no such complaints have been received.

