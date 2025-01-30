Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat decries attacks on civilians in war

January 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on international humanitarian law, a leading Vatican diplomat decried attacks on civilians in conflicts.

“Bearing in mind that civilian casualties must never be reduced to mere ‘collateral damage,’ the direct attacks on civilians, as well as on civilian infrastructures, such as schools, hospitals and places of worship, represent particularly alarming violations of IHL [international humanitarian law],” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

He added:

In addition, the blockade of humanitarian aid in conflict zones and the increased attacks on humanitarian personnel cannot be overlooked. Any action that denies or inhibits the provision of humanitarian aid in these areas is an affront to the human dignity of those living in such precarious conditions.



It further exposes innocent civilians to the risk of untold suffering and deprives them of basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care. The Holy See therefore reiterates the importance of providing humanitarian assistance while also ensuring the protection of humanitarian personnel.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “non-combatants, wounded soldiers, and prisoners must be respected and treated humanely. Actions deliberately contrary to the law of nations and to its universal principles are crimes, as are the orders that command such actions. Blind obedience does not suffice to excuse those who carry them out” (n. 2313).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!