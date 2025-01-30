Catholic World News

Cardinal Gantin’s sainthood cause opens

January 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Katholisch.de

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Lazio, the Italian province whose capital is Rome, have initiated the cause for the beatification and canonization of Cardinal Bernardin Gantin (1922-2008).

One of the most influential prelates during Pope St. John Paul II’s reign, Cardinal Gantin, who hailed from the West African nation of Benin, was prefect of the Congregation for Bishops (1984-1998) and dean of the College of Cardinals (1993-2002).

In an edict seeking testimony for the cause, the Vicariate of Rome stated that Cardinal Gantin “enjoyed the profound esteem and trust of St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, and the then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger,” and that Cardinal Gantin’s “reputation for sanctity has increased over the years.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!