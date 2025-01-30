Catholic World News

Arson attacks on historic Spanish church

January 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th-century Church of San Miguel in Jerez de la Frontera, long recognized by the Spanish government for its cultural significance, has suffered two arson attacks in recent days. Both fires were set at the church doors.

“The Church of San Miguel is a jewel, so it is very unfortunate that this fire has occurred, which seems to have affected only the doors and the entrance to the church,” said María José García-Pelayo, the mayor of the city of 212,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!