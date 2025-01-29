Catholic World News

Christians report ‘very pronounced fear’ in parts of Syria

January 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The recent Syrian political transition—in which the militant Islamist Abu Mohammad al-Jolani displaced Bashar al-Assad—has been marked by reassurances of respect for religious freedom. Local sources have told Aid to the Church in Need that “the situation cannot be generalized, either for good or for bad, and depends on what part of the country one is in. “

“Damascus is in the spotlight, which pressures the former rebels to be more peaceful, and to maintain the positive image they have,” said one source. “However, there are still individual incidents, such as women being asked to wear the veil, or men and women being told not to walk together if they are not related. The same happens in Aleppo.”

A source added:

In Homs and Hama, the situation is more difficult ... People avoid being on the streets after 5:00. There are jihadists on the streets, using megaphones to call on people to convert to Islam and telling women to veil. Fear is really very pronounced: Christians cannot work; many stay home.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!