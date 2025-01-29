Catholic World News

New document offers ‘balanced approach’ to AI, Vatican official says

January 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul Tighe, one of the three secretaries of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, said that the new Vatican document on artificial intelligence seeks to offer a “balanced approach” to the subject.

“One day you read headlines in the newspapers that AI is going to be the salvation of us all,” said Bishop Tighe. “The next day we’re reading that it’s going to be the annihilation and the end of the world. We’re trying to offer people a more balanced approach.”

“This is not the final word,” he continued. “It can’t be the final word, because this is an emerging area. But it’s also trying to make sure that we’re putting down some markers, some points from which people who are interested in engaging with the debate may be able to grasp and work with.”

