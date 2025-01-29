Catholic World News

Stop the freeze on US foreign aid, CRS urges

January 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Warning that “millions of children and families are at risk,” Catholic Relief Services (CRS) called on Catholics to “tell Congress the Administration should resume foreign assistance programs while under review.”

The charity’s statement followed the State Department’s broad freeze on foreign aid.

CRS wrote a suggested email to members of Congress; it warns:

The freeze on US foreign aid will prevent many vulnerable people from accessing critical resources, including clean water for infants, help for farmers to feed their families, medications for children and others suffering from disease and basic education for kids. People will needlessly suffer, and innocent men, women and children will die.

The US bishops founded Catholic Relief Services in 1943, and the majority of the members of its board of directors are bishops. In its 2022-23 fiscal year, CRS received $1,176,089,000 in total public (i.e., non-private) support and revenue, including $521,300,000 from US government grants and agreements, according to its audited financial statements (p. 5).

