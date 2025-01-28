Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ explains ‘diplomacy of hope’

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations of States, outlined a “diplomacy of hope” in an address to priests and other pastoral officials in Monaco.

During the Jubilee Year of Hope, the Vatican “seeks of offer a spiritual response to the temporal evils afflicting many countries,” the archbishop said. He mentioned the bloodshed in Africa—particularly Sudan, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the nations of the Horn of Africa. All these nations, he said, suffer from humanitarian crises and “the scourge of terrorism.”

Archbishop Gallagher argued for cancellation of the foreign debt owed by the poor nations as an important step toward restoring hope, as well as “promoting a just ecological transition, ensuring integral development accessible to all, implementing an international policy of disarmament, and seeking lasting solutions to conflicts.”

