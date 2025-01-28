Catholic World News

Pope encourages Americans in social ministry

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to American participants in the Catholic Social Ministry Gathering, Pope Francis said that their work is “an an opportunity to place the challenge of ‘organizing hope’ at the center of the pastoral mission.”

The Pontiff said that the work of social ministry should “become a sign of unity, to ‘build bridges of reconciliation, inclusion, and fraternity.” He encouraged them to redouble their efforts for “those most in need: the excluded, the discarded, the poor, the migrants.”

